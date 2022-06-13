 Skip to main content
Saginaw police release photos to identify suspect in deadly shooting

Saginaw shooting suspect

Saginaw police released a photo of a suspect in a deadly shooting on Marquette Street. 

 Winter, Christine R.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Police are asking for help identifying someone who could be involved in a recent deadly shooting.

They're looking for the person seen with an SUV in connection to the death of 74-year-old Philip Lipscomb.

Police said Lipscomb was shot last Thursday around 3:45 p.m. on Marquette Street, near Maple Street. He was then involved in a traffic crash on the way to the hospital and later died.

The photos show a person stepping out of an SUV with a handgun before firing.

If you can identify the suspect wearing yellow in the photographs, or have any information, call the Saginaw Police Department at 989-759-1231 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245).

