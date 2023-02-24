Saginaw Police trying to identify young woman who was asking residents for help

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw Police want to identify a person seen knocking on doors in a neighborhood, looking for help.
Ring cameras in that west side Saginaw neighborhood showed the young woman in a bath robe, trying to find a wi-fi signal for her cell phone.
Her picture and video have been posted online.
But she has not been identified or found and police are getting concerned.
"Her words alarmed me," says Saginaw Police Sergeant Detective Matt Gerow.
"I don't know who you are, but I need help," the young woman could be heard saying on the Ring camera video.
She could be an older teen or perhaps in her early twenties.
The young woman can be seen in the video, trudging through the snow with a robe on at around one o'clock Thursday morning, knocking on a door, asking for help.
It was in this neighborhood in the Bond and Porter Streets area on the city's west side.
"She had been kicked out of her house so I would have to assume she lived somewhere in that area there," says Gerow.
He says when a 911 call was made by someone in that area, police started looking for her.
"Tried to track her footprints, looked around, knocked on some doors, and there was nothing," Gerow says.
Gerow says he recently took a sign language class and was concerned when the young woman started communicating in sign language with the woman who was talking to her through the door.
"It looked like she was saying, hello, hello, hello, and then S-O-S, which is the universal sign for help, that's why it's kind of concerning to me, that this person hasn't turned up," he says.
She also asked the person at the home what her Wi-Fi password was, because she apparently believed she couldn't use her cell phone without one.
Gerow reminds everyone any working cell phone regardless of Wi-Fi or cellular data can call 911.
"I'm surprised that we haven't gotten a positive identification for her, there have been a few tips that have come in," Gerow says.
The woman is seen walking away from the home, most likely heading to another house to ask for help.
"Somebody has to know this girl, she is not in any trouble or anything like that, we are just concerned about her," he says.