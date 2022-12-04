Saginaw residents have another chance to apply for Home Rehabilitation Program

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw homeowners will have another chance to apply for the city's Home Rehabilitation Program.
ABC 12 was at City Hall on Saturday where people were in line to complete the application.
More than $3 million in American Rescue Plan money was set aside to help residents who need to replace their roofs, windows, and appliances.
Applications for phase one will be accepted again next Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at City Hall on South Washington Avenue.
Homeowners needing special accommodations can also schedule an appointment with city staff starting on Monday, Dec. 5 through Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more details on the House Rehabilitation Program and the qualifications needed to participate, click here.