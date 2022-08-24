Saginaw residents weigh in on mall auction

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - $10.75 million! That's the winning bid for the Fashion Square Mall in Saginaw Township at the end of a three-day auction Wednesday morning. The 1972 mall has faced declining interest for a while, with some area residents saying they haven't set foot in the retail space for years.
"It was a great time, it was a great place to be! And the food court was always full and you always wanted to go out and hang out there," said Saginaw resident Kennetha Hoffmann.
She remembers Fashion Square as the destination when she was a teenager. But as she's grown up, she's found herself traveling there less frequently.
"An occasional gift. Ocassionally you're looking for something special or something," she explained.
The situation's much the same for fellow resident Sarah Poppe.
"I feel like now you go in and half the storefronts are closed," Poppe said.
It's a vicious cycle: less business, fewer stores. Fewer stores, less business.
But Hoffmann believes the mall can bounce back if it plays to its culinary strengths.
"In the food court, there are a couple good places to eat... like the Mediterranean food and stuff," she said.
Poppe, meanwhile, believes the key is small business.
"If you have more locally-owned, like, local boutique niche stores... Stuff you can't easily find online, I think that's kinda more of the draw for it," she suggested.
Management company NAI Farbman told ABC12 they can't say who made the winning bid until 30 days after the auction.