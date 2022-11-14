Saginaw schools announces teacher apprenticeship program

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - In Michigan, there are just over eight teachers per 1000 people across the state. That's a shortage that is felt in every classroom across the State.
And Monday, Saginaw County schools are doing something about that- revealing a new plan to help bring more people into the classroom.
"It feels real good because it feels like I've got support in a number of ways. we've got really good talent. We've got people out there who are really good. We've just got to get them through the doors," said Mark Whelton, Superintendent of Bridgeport-Spaulding schools.
It's something that hasn't been tried in Michigan before: using the state's registered apprenticeship work program to train teachers.
Interested high schoolers, para-professionals, and others will be paid as they learn on-the-job-- Even earning credits towards full education degrees.
Ramont Roberts, Superintendent of Saginaw Schools, said he hopes this will get to the core of their staffing crisis.
"If there were individuals there in the pool to choose from, it would be more palatable. There's no one there. No you have to go out and create a pool," Roberts told ABc12.
Jenny Geno, of the Saginaw ISD, said they've been developing the program for the past year and a half with the state's labor and education departments.
Mark Benson, Superintendent of St. Charles Community Schools, said he's excited for the opportunities this will offer his team.
"It's incredibly exciting because I do have some staff members who are currently support staff- like paraprofessionals. And this is gonna be a pipeline to get them their certification," said Benson.
And while it will take several years for these apprentices to join the districts, Roberts said it's far better than the alternative.
"This is more important than anything we can focus on now. Because we have to address this educator crisis- this shortage in front of us. And if we don't do it now, we are going to feel it for years to come," he said.
Geno told ABC12 they expect to start their first trainees next fall semester.
Nine Saginaw county districts in total are joining the program. And while some signed Monday, others are hashing out specific details and plan on signing in the weeks ahead.