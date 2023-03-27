Saginaw Spirit v. Flint Firebirds playoff series poised to impact community

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A big local sports rivalry is facing off this Thursday!
The Flint Firebirds and the Saginaw Spirit hockey teams go head-to-head in the OHL playoffs this week for the first time ever.
And the anticipation and economic impact are being felt just days before the
The I-75 rivalry that has never happened before is poised to be an exciting series for hockey and our community at large.
"We do expect all the seats to be full for that event," Leah Miller of Hamilton Street Pub in Saginaw said.
Local bars and business say the series will bring out big crowds.
Saginaw Spirit co-owner Craig Goslin agrees, and this never-before-seen playoff matchup is decades in the making.
"It's been really a dream for all of us for the Firebirds and the Spirit to be able to play each other in the playoffs," Goslin said.
He says the milestone means far more than sports.
"To showcase the neat things that are happening in Flint and Saginaw communities, this is a chance to extend this beyond hockey and show the cools things that Flint and Saginaw are all about," Goslin said.
The Firebirds tell ABC12, "There's major buzz around the area currently. The teams, staff, businesses and, of course, the fans are all looking forward to what's going to be a memorable two weeks in mid-Michigan."
And many are already preparing for the influx of sports fans.
"They will usually show up pretty much all at once and come in to have dinner and drinks and kind of tailgate before they go to their event," Miller said.
"The rivalry is real, both teams on the ice want to beat each other and off the ice we're great partners," Goslin said.
The teams face off Thursday and Friday this week in Saginaw - and next Monday and Wednesday in Flint.
The winner of this series moves on to the next round of the OHL playoffs.
