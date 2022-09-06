Saginaw teen faces long road to recovery after hit-and-run crash

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A star student and athlete should be starting her junior year at Arthur Hill High School this fall.
Instead, Avery Smith has been hospitalized for over three weeks on a ventilator and feeding tube. She has endured multiple surgeries after a devastating car crash.
"There was a point where I wasn't sure if she was going to wake up," said Domonique Smith-Vann, who also was injured in the hit-and-run crash.
She and her daughter were coming home from an event on the night of Aug. 12. They stopped for a snack at McDonald's -- Sprite is Avery’s favorite -- and decided to take the long way home for more time together.
That's when a truck ran a stop sign at Janes Avenue and 21st Street in Saginaw and smashed into the passenger side of their car, where Avery was sitting. Emergency responders had to cut both of them from the vehicle.
The driver who hit them fled the scene and remained on the loose Tuesday.
“The doctors at (Covenant HealthCare) said that they didn't think she was going to make it,” Smith-Vann said.
Those injuries include holes in Avery's heart, pancreas, bladder and liver; a crushed pelvis; collapsed lung; tears in her aorta and diaphragm; and internal bleeding.
Avery was airlifted to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, where she remained on a ventilator Tuesday.
“It's been really good to see her progress so soon,” Smith-Vann said.
Avery has been breathing partially on her own this week. Doctors are crediting her progress to the star volleyball and basketball player's physical stamina as an athlete.
Though she can't communicate verbally, Avery has written down messages for her mom.
“She wrote down, ‘How did I get here?’ And so, I had to explain to her what happened, that we were in a car accident. That was one of the hardest things I've had to do because after that she wrote down, ‘I'm scared,’" Smith-Vann said.
She is hopeful that her spunky, driven daughter will be back.
No arrests have been made in the hit-and-run, which is still under investigation. We reached out to Saginaw Police detectives but did not receive an update as of news time.
Avery has another surgery scheduled on Thursday. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family.