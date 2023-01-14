 Skip to main content
Saginaw to spend nearly $20 million in ARPA funds on municipal upgrades

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw officials will spend $19.3 million in federal pandemic relief money on five municipal projects.

The upgrades include renovating the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at City Hall.

Saginaw City Council held a strategic planning meeting when members voted 8 to 1 in favor of the investment.

The city will also spend nearly $6 million in improvement projects at city-owned parks, including erosion prevention measures at Ojibway Island and Crayola Park.

The City of Saginaw received a total of $52 million in ARPA funds.

