Officer describes ramming door after Nouvel Catholic Central threat

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the first police officers on the scene of a potential school shooting described the scene and his decision to ram through the school's door to gain entry.

Dozens of police officers raced to Nouvel Catholic Central High School in Saginaw Township on Tuesday morning after a 911 call indicated two students had been shot.

The call turned out to be a hoax -- one of at least a half dozen erroneous calls for shootings at K-12 schools across Lower Michigan.

Saginaw Township Police Sgt. Brian Anderson was one of five officers who arrived at the high school first. They didn't have a key, and he refused to wait outside with the Uvalde school shooting on his mind.

"When we got there, everyone was on the same page. We knew we had to get into the school -- we had to get in fast -- so I decided to drive the car through the door," Anderson said.

He worried the air bag would go off in his patrol car, so he backed into the side entrance at Nouvel Catholic Central and broke the door down. Anderson and four other officers then rushed into the school.

"We didn't know what to expect," he said.

The officers shouted, "Police, police," as they tried to get into one classroom from audio recorded on a student's cell phone. The officers pushed the items the students used to barricade the doors.

"Anybody in here that shouldn't be in here?" an officer asked.

Students replied no.

"Anyone hurt?" an officer asked.

"No," is a student's reply.

An officer then explained the situation to the frightened students.

"We got an active shooter call here at the school. We are actively clearing every room. There are over 70 officers here right now. This is not a drill, we got a call," an officer told the students.

The officer can be heard explaining that there was a possibility this was a cruel joke.

"The students did a great job having the classrooms barricaded," Anderson said. "They used file cabinets. Some actually had the doors tied closed with rope, so it made difficult for us to get into each room to make sure the students were safe."

He has two school-aged children, who don't attend Nouvel. But with memories of what happened in Uvalde, Texas, last May, where police were criticized for not being more aggressive enough to stop a school shooter, he and the other officers were not going to wait.

"We are not doing any good if we are standing outside a locked door while there's potentially students being shot in the school," Anderson said.

The whole incident at Nouvel turned out to be hoax, as was the case at several other schools in the southern part of Michigan. Police continue to investigate to see if they can find out who made those 911 calls.

Nouvel Catholic Central canceled classes for Wednesday, but the school is planning to reopen on Thursday.