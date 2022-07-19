Saginaw Township PD taking applications for Citizens Police Academy

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Township Police Department is preparing for its 2022 Citizens Police Academy this fall.
Applications are now being accepted for the 12 week program, which is free to the community.
The police department said the goal of the academy is to give citizens a better understanding of what police do, and how the department operates.
An online listing of course curriculum included classes on prosecuting and the courts, scene and evidence processing, crash investigations, criminal investigations, and more.
Sgt. Chris Fredenburg of the Crime Prevention Unit said the academy also helps citizens become more comfortable with police and reporting potential issues in the community.
"Whether it's crime in the middle of the night or maybe they saw something, they will learn how to properly report those things to us so that we can respond to them. It's really about building partnerships and trust."
The 21st Citizens Police Academy starts on August 31, 2022. Classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. A graduation ceremony is scheduled for November 9.
Anyone looking to apply must live or work in Saginaw Township, be at least 21 years old, and pass a criminal background check.
To learn more about the Citizens Police Academy or get an application, click here.