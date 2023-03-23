Saginaw Township Schools bond proposal requests nearly $243 million

SAGINAW TOWNSIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A bond proposal with a big price tag is being requested by the Saginaw Township school district this spring.
A new high school would be built, seven other buildings renovated and even though it's pricey, supporters say it is needed.
The vote is on May 2nd, but absentee ballots are available starting today, and supporters and opponents of this bond proposal are getting their messages out.
"The longer we put this off, the more expensive and extensive it will be," says Saginaw Township Community Schools Superintendent Bruce Martin.
Saginaw Township Community Schools had a facilities analysis done three years ago to see what needed to be done to improve its aging infrastructure.
Average age of the buildings is about 64 years.
"We had much more that needed to be done than we even realized, "he says.
Residents are being asked to pass a $242.9 million dollar bond request, the centerpiece being a new high school.
"Tear down of the academic pods at Heritage and build a brand-new state of the art high school on the front of the existing gym, cafeteria, and pool," Martin says.
Heritage is 51 years old, outdated in a number of aspects, including security, with its 90 plus exterior doors.
"I worked in that building for 23 years, it is very difficult to secure," says Pete Ryan.
Ryan is part of a committee encouraging a yes vote. He was working for the district when the last big bond vote passed 15 years ago.
"That was about a $40 million bond, even then that was kind of a band aid, and we knew then that it wouldn't be enough to do all the projects that we needed to do," says Ryan.
There will be renovations to all school buildings, improvements in educational programs, technology and athletics facilities.
The district says if the bond is passed, the average homeowner in the school district in a $100,000 home with a taxable value of $50,000 would pay about 24 dollars more per month.
"It's not about do we need it; it's can we afford it," says Rich Spitzer.
Spitzer is a Saginaw Township resident and county commissioner and says this is just too big of an ask of residents. He wonders if there are other ways to fund a project this size.
"What if we went after grants, what if we went after community contributions, there are local, state, national organizations we can reach out to," says Spitzer.
Spitzer is part of a committee pushing a no vote.
"Hit the pause button on this thing," he says.
Evan Allardyce is on the committee advocating for yes.
"As a graduate of Heritage 25 years ago, it's kind of sad to go back there for functions with my son and nothing much has changed," says Allardyce.
Martin says its time the township keeps up with other districts.
"As you look at the steel going up down on the river with a brand-new gorgeous Saginaw High School, Swan Valley Chesaning, Hemlock, districts around us are renovating their facilities, and believe it or not parents look at that and we need to make sure we are competitive," Martin says.