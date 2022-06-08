Saginaw Township woman rescued from vehicle minutes before it burst into flames

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - An SUV erupts into flames, just minutes after a woman, who was stuck inside the vehicle is rescued by people who were driving by.
The two-vehicle accident happened late yesterday afternoon in Saginaw Township.
The woman inside that SUV was injured and couldn't get out, but three people stopped to help, including one person who had a feeling she might be needed.
The accident happened on Hemmeter near McCarty in Saginaw Township. Two vehicles collided and one eventually caught on fire.
Elisabeth Bishop came upon the crash before the fire started and before emergency responders arrived. She was on her way to a doctor's appointment.
"I even left 15 minutes early because I didn't know where it was," she says.
She saw a couple of other people stop to help.
"I was going to back out my car so I wouldn't be late for my doctor's appointment, and instead I thought, I'm going to see if they need something," says Bishop.
She approached the SUV and heard two people trying to coax the woman out of the SUV. Smoke was now coming from vehicle.
"She said I can't, my leg is broke, I can't walk, my leg is broke, and so now you can see flames come out of the side of the car," Bishop says.
Knowing they had to get the woman out, she leaned in and talked to her.
"I said alright sweetie, you are going to come with me, I want you to put your arm around my neck, and I am going to lift you out of here, she is like, ok," she says.
They were able to get the woman situated on her walker and got her away from the SUV.
"The whole car was engulfed in about two minutes," says Bishop.
The woman was taken to the hospital and her leg is broken.
Police say the driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries.
Elizabeth Bishop was a little late for her doctor's appointment, but the teacher says she's glad she had that nudge to see if she could help.
"I think God plays a lot of parts in our lives, and I think that was an extra thing saying, go check her out, make sure she is ok, the doctor's appointment is far less important," she says.
We did speak with the daughter of the woman who was trapped in that SUV and she says she is thankful Elisabeth and the other two people stopped to help and realizes this could have a different outcome had they not done so.