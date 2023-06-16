Saginaw woman on her way to work helps alert family to fire on their porch

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw woman is being called a family's 'Guardian Angel' as she alerted them that a fire was raging on their porch.
It was around twenty to six this morning when she was driving to work and saw the flames on a porch.
The fire was getting bigger and the family inside was sound asleep.
"Flames were coming up pretty high there, hitting the roof of the porch," says Cythina Perez-Diehl.
She was driving on Porter Street on the city's west side, heading to work when she saw those flames.
"I just jumped out of my vehicle, I left it running, left the door open, I ran up to that house and I knew I had to get those people out," she says.
She went on the porch, again, the left side of it on fire.
"I am watching the flames, pounding on that door, watching those flames, pounding on that door, and then I heard a dog barking, so I knew there was a family in there," she says.
Taresa Rytlewski was sleeping inside and so were her three children.
The banging on the door and the dog barking got her up and she looked out and could hear Cynthia yelling.
"Get out, get out, your house is on fire, I said what," says Rytlewski.
Taresa got her children out of the house and fire crews arrived a short time later to put out the flames.
There were no injuries, but Cynthia had to overcome a sprained ankle she recently suffered to pull off the heroic effort.
"I told my husband at that moment, you didn't even think about the pain, your adrenaline is so high, all you think about is you have to say these people,' says Cynthia.
Saginaw Fire Marshall Derron Suchodolski says this is a possible arson as an ignitable liquid was believed to have been poured on the porch. Taresa wants to move.
"I don't feel safe, because what is next, if someone tried to do this, what the heck is next," Taresa says.
But for now, she is thankful someone cared enough to jump out of car, venture onto a porch that was on fire, and start banging on her door.
"Our guardian angel, thank you for waking us up because you saved our lives," she says.
"I was glad God put me there at the right time," says Perez-Diehl.
Taresa and her family moved into that home in February.
Last year, there was a shooting death at that home that was ruled self-defense, and another shooting death right across the street where there have been no arrests.
It's not clear if either incident is related to this morning's fire.
Saginaw Police and Fire are investigating.