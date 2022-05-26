Scammers target MI taxpayers with past due debts

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Treasury is warning people about a scam targeting people who owe the state past due tax debt.
It said on Wednesday there were reports of taxpayers receiving letters about an overdue tax bill. The note asked the potential victim to immediately contact a toll-free number to resolve the state tax debt.
The scam letters also threaten to seize the taxpayer's properties including bank accounts, business assets, cars, real estate, refunds, and cash.
The state said the letters appear to be credible since they include personal details pulled directly from publicly available information.
The treasury department is reminding taxpayers that official letters use letterhead for the State of Michigan, which includes both the names of the governor and state treasurer.
The official letters are sent through the U.S. Postal Service, and they provide several options to resolve an outstanding debt and outline taxpayer rights.
Click here to learn more about Michigan's taxes and the collection process.