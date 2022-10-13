School assignment leads to investigation, conviction of man in Huron County sex abuse case

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A class assignment is read by a teacher, an investigation begins, and now a man will most likely spend the rest of his life in prison.
A jury of seven men and five women in Huron County has found a man guilty of sexually abusing two children.
And because he was convicted of a similar crime years ago, it's a mandatory life in prison sentence.
He won't be eligible for parole either.
The law allows for that type of sentence if the offense was committed by a person older than 18 and the victim was younger than 13, and in this case, there were two young victims.
"These victims, the one was three at the time, the other was between the ages of five and eight," says Huron County Prosecutor Tim Rutkowski.
Rutkowski didn't want to disclose the relationship between the victims and 49- year-old David Gray.
Rutkowski says the victims are now 17, the other in her early 20's, and one of them wrote about the sexual abuse in a class assignment at her Huron County school in May of last year.
"It was assigned, that victim had turned in two weeks late, hoping her teacher wouldn't read it, but she read it, contacted authorities," says Rutkowski.
The teacher did read it, a Michigan State Police investigation began, and Gray was arrested in Florida in February, charged with two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct and two second degree counts.
The teacher testified at this week's trial, as did the victims and a jury took a little more than a half hour in convicting Gray on all counts. He most likely will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
"He had a previous convictions of criminal sexual conduct involving a minor from Tuscola County back in 1989, that made the punishment life without parole," he says.
The crimes happened 15 years ago and Rutkowski credits the victims with having the strength and courage to come forward.
"They are very brave in coming forward and being able to testify but in the end, this will prevent other people from being victims," says Rutkowski
Gray remains in jail and will be sentenced in December.