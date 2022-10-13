 Skip to main content
School board deadlocks on vote to demolish Flint's Central High School

  • Updated
  • 0
School board deadlocks on vote to demolish Flint's Central High School

The school board deadlocked on a vote Wednesday night to demolish Flint's Central High School.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The board for Flint Community Schools deadlocked during a vote on a plan to demolish the campus of the vacant Central High School. 

The tied vote of three to three Wednesday night ultimately caused the proposal to fail. 

Central High School on Crapo Street closed back in 2009. Since then, the future of the former campus and Whittier Classical Academy has been up for debate.

Flint Superintendent Kevelin Jones said the demolition would cost an estimated $3 million. He said the district had the funds in the general budget.

However, board members said the vote came at a time when the district was losing more money than it was making.

During the meeting, Treasurer Laura MacIntyre said, "We don't have the money to do that, period. If we're talking about paraprofessionals being paid $11 an hour and we're questioning the money to give them a raise... we don't have two or three million to just tear down a building." 

Board members continued to question why the general fund was even an option for paying for the demolition when the district still has $100 million in ESSER funds to use on renovations, which can include the demolition of its closed buildings. 

Looking ahead, there is no word yet on what might be next for the former school campus. 

