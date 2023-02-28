Search for woman who knocked on doors for help in Saginaw neighborhood

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) – Saginaw Police are still working to identify the young woman seen on camera knocking on doors for help Thursday.
According to the surveillance video, at around 1 a.m. in a west-side neighborhood the young woman appeared outside a resident’s door. The woman said that they were a neighbor who had been kicked out of the house and needed help.
At least one person in the area called 911, but when the police arrived with a K-9 unit they could not find the woman.
Police went back to the neighborhood on Tuesday morning to find more information out about the mystery woman. Those who live in the area said that they are unfamiliar with the woman and haven’t seen her around.
Police want to check-in on the well-being of the woman in the video and said that they have had plenty of tips, but nothing has panned out.
Anyone who recognizes the woman should contact the Saginaw Police at 989-759-1289.