Sebewaing child pornography case involves thousands of images and videos

SEBEWAING, Mich. (WJRT) - An expansive child pornography investigation led authorities to a home in Sebewaing, where they allegedly found a collection with thousands of images and videos.
Thomas Aikens was arrested and more charges are possible.
People in Sebewaing have been wondering why several law enforcement agencies were at a home on Beck Street on Wednesday. Court records show Aikens is accused of sending and downloading thousands of images of child pornography at the home for several years.
The criminal complaint states the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received numerous cybertips from Google. When they questioned Aikens this week, he made several admissions.
He is accused of transporting, distributing and possessing child pornography. The investigation was conducted by the Michigan State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The complaint states that when Aikens was questioned by investigators, he admitted that Google and Facebook accounts in question were his and that he used both accounts to download, request and distribute images of child pornography.
Investigators say the images and videos showed children as young as 6 in sexual encounters with adult men. It's not clear if the children or adults have been identified.
"I think it's safe to say that we are interested in removing children from unsafe situations that may be identified during these investigations," said Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter.
Aikens told investigators he downloaded 50 to 100 images of child pornography each week for about 18 years.
The Huron County Prosecutor's Office was not involved in this investigation, but Prosecutor Tim Rutkowski said crimes like this have increased in recent years.
"We have had more criminal sexual conduct cases that have been investigated and that we have prosecuted, child sexually explicit material cases, just a whole host of issues it seems like that we wouldn't have ten to fifteen years ago," he said.
Aikens is in custody and will have a detention hearing on Monday to see if he will remain in custody until trial.