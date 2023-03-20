Sebewaing mourns the loss of beloved police officer and public servant

SEBEWAING, Mich. (WJRT) - The small town of Sebewaing is mourning the loss of a long-time public servant who died following a battle with cancer.
Chris Eisengruber served in the military, was a police officer and an E-M-T.
There was a movement in the town to give him a special designation and people there are hoping that will happen.
People were planning on attending tonight's village council meeting to see if Chris Eisengruber could be appointed Assistant Police Chief before his passing and then the position would be retired.
One thing is certain, it will be a very emotional Sebewaing Village Council meeting tonight.
"This has been a shock," says Bill Burrows.
That shock was felt in the Huron County town of Sebewaing, as one of the villages long time police officers, Chris Eisengruber passed away a short time after being diagnosed with cancer.
Flags were flying at half-staff at Sebewaing Township E.M.S. where he also worked for more than two decades.
"I've been in need of an ambulance ride a time or two and Chris, he was always there when you needed him," says Judy Gregory.
Burrows worked him with for about 25 years.
"He is nine months shy of retirement, so he has impacted a lot of people," he says.
"He would always get a roast beef sub, with mushrooms and mild peppers," says Joe Homrocky, the co-manager of the Village Pizzeria in town.
The popular pizza shop was a favorite stop of Chris's for a bite to eat, or to see if anyone needed help.
"He knew everybody, he was involved in a lot of people's lives, it's a hard thing to swallow," says Homrocky.
"Who needs help, whether it was a teacher a student, he was kind to everybody," says Janice Hahn.
Hahn is the Sebewaing Township Clerk and Gregory is the treasurer.
"It wasn't a surprise that he went into the military, he was very proud of that," says Hahn.
"There wasn't anything that he wouldn't do for you,' says Gregory.
And they are two of a number of people who are hoping to do something for Chris. They would like to see him appointed Assistant Police Chief, and then have the position retired.
"The town is very small, so it's really not a necessity to have an assistant, but if we need one, he definitely would have been the one to do it," Hahn says.
"Even for his family, to just to know how much he meant to everybody here." says Gregory.
Chris was 54 years old. The Sebewaing Village meeting takes place tonight at seven.