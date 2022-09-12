Secord Dam repairs continue in Gladwin County as full lake water is expected back in 2024

GLADWIN COUNTY (WJRT) - As another summer winds down, its another summer of little or no water for people who used four lakes in mid-Michigan for recreation, but there is hope the water will return.
More than two years ago, the catastrophic failure of dams pretty much wiped out four lakes in Midland and Gladwin Counties.
Work continues on the northern most dam in the two counties, Secord Dam.
The amount of work being done there is an indication that all of the dams had really been neglected for years.
Second Dam didn't have all that much damage after the 2020 floods, but to get the dam up to state codes, its going to cost millions of dollars.
You might remember, that is a little bit more than the previous owner was planning on spending to get it operational again.
"Rough guess would be about $30,000," was the estimate in July 2020 by Lee Mueller on Secord Dam repairs.
Mueller was telling some Secord Lake residents that's what it would cost to repair a hole in the dam, just two months after the dam failures caused millions of dollars in property damage
"You and I know that for $30,000 you can barely put in a full cement driveway in," says Secord Township Supervisor Joel Vernier.
Today, three projects are taking place at Secord Dam, one alone costing more than a million dollars.
Mueller's estimate on the repair job is an indication that improvements to all the dams that created the four lakes were badly needed.
Phil Dast sits on the board of the Four Lakes Task Force, the entity which now owns and manages the dams. He lives on Secord Lake and describes the last two years.
"Difficult, I'm older, I'm retired, the idea is to see the water to come back and I hope I live long enough," he says.
And of all the lakes, Secord Lake actually still, sort of, looks like one.
"There is quite a bit of water out there," says Vernier.
Vernier is excited about the progress on the repair work, which will include constructing an auxiliary spillway.
"The spillway is going to be huge, in fact its going to so big they are going to be putting a one acre cement plant right there, just to generate the cement," he says.
In all, the repair and improvements to Secord Dam will cost about $33 million.
State and federal funding is helping cover the costs, but more money will be needed.
Dast says getting the most northern dam up to state code is a necessity.
"If we breach, it could possibly wipe out the whole chain of lakes again, we can't have that happen ever again," he says.
The goal is to have a full Secord Lake not next summer, but the summer after that, in 2024.