Senate passes bill to bring semiconductor production to Michigan

MICHIGAN (WJRT) – The Senate voted 64-32 to advance a $280 billion bill designed to bring production of semiconductors to the United States.
The vote comes as General Motors continues to feel the weight of inflation and the global supply chain issue reporting that profits in the last three months fell by 40 percent.
Just like other global automakers GM has been working through disruptions for the last several quarters as COVID -19 outbreaks and the war between Russia and Ukraine shut down chip production overseas.
To combat the issue, state officials continue to fight to get production of CHIPS and other parts back to U.S soil and be made right here in Michigan.
“We know there are cars in parking lots across our state that are fully built but need chips to actually deliver them to dealerships,” Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) said.
Inventory of automotive vehicles remains limited while 95,000 General Motor vehicles sit in lots with the missing piece.
Michigan senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) gathered today to push their colleagues to pass the CHIPs act in the Senate.
“This is going to lower costs for consumers, it's going to bring jobs home. And we're anxious to bring those jobs to Michigan. And it's going to strengthen our national security. That is the bottom line,” Stabenow said.
Fixing the chip shortage goes beyond the auto industry. Julie Fream with the Original Equipment Supplier Association says other industries like Michigan based company whirlpool are also struggling to finish products without semiconductors.
“It is the start we need within the suppliers as well as the overall automotive industry to get this moving and the longer we delay, the longer it is to restart,” she said.
Production demand for chips will increase with more leaders in the auto industry looking to expand on electric vehicles.
“Electric vehicles require more chips so we have to start building these facilities now and even though it's going to take some time for them to come on board, if we don't start now, we're going to be in even bigger trouble two years from now, five years from now.
The bill provides about $52 billion in grants and other incentives for the semiconductor industry as well as a 25% tax credit for those companies that build chip plants, or fabs, in the U.S.
The legislation is now on track to final passage in the Senate later this week. The House is also expected to take up the package this week.
If the bill does pass, it will still be at least two years until Michigan sees a full operating manufacturing plant in the state.