Seniors who say they were scammed by crooked contractor demand justice

Flint, Mich. (WJRT) - Victims who say they were ripped off by a contractor with a criminal history are joining forces to push for justice.
ABC 12 first reported a complaint against Robert Earl Gill September 1st, 2022 when Carolyn Mayo said Gill offered to fix her roof. She gave him some of the money, the work was started, but never finished. Once ABC 12 got involved, Gill returned Mayo’s money, but now several other people have come forward, claiming he also scammed them.
The victims have been reaching out to one another and today, some of them went to the Genesee County Prosecutor’s office, hoping to get justice and to keep Gill from ripping off other innocent people.
All those who have complaints against Gill have similar stories. Gill offers to do work at their homes, typically repairing drive ways, roofs or front porches. The victims pay him a portion of the money owed, and then he disappears with the work never completed.
Earnestine Todd told ABC 12 she gave Gill $300 to repair the driveway at her parents home in July, 2021. “He quoted me $800, I was to give him the rest when he was finished. He never finished and I have never seen him again.”
Earl and Diane Crowder sued Gill in small claims court for work he did on their porch. “We paid him half the money down, he came the next morning, smeared some cement,” said Earl Crowder. “He agreed to come back and finish the work and do it right, he never showed up so we took him to small claims court.”
The Crowder’s say Gill never showed up to court so a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
“We are not going to stop,” said Diane Crowder. “We feel like Robert needs to be brought to justice. He has no remorse, he continues to do what he is doing. His profession is scamming people.”
“He took $5,000 off my table that I use to feed my family,” Shawn Malone told ABC 12. “You have people out here being scammed. Do your job, get someone out here to pick him up.”
Earl and Diane Crowder, along with Leon Martin, were able to meet with the Genesee County Prosecutor about Robert Gill. They came out of the meeting feeling more hopeful that they will get justice.
“I feel like something in the process being done,” said Leon Martin.
Others who feel like they were victimized are being encouraged to come forward, file a report with their local law enforcement agency.
Or contact the Genesee County Sheriff Department’s elder abuse hotline at 810-257-3422