"Sensory-friendly screenings" helping kids with autism go to the movies

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - For neurotypical people, the movie experience can be immersive. But for people with sensory issues or Autism Spectrum Disorder, it can be overwhelming.
That's why sensory-friendly screenings have grown in popularity.
Little Jerod had his first time in a movie theater on Saturday. His autism presents as vocalizations, inattention, and a need to move. Jerod's mom, Lashondra Bedford, said she's held off on the theater experience.
"I never took him because I never knew how he'd react," Bedford said.
So why now?
It's because NCG of Grand Blanc was hosting a "sensory-friendly" screening of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie"--
where the lights stay on, the sound is turned low, and it's okay for kids to be loud and move.
Manager Sarah Ayres said NCG has offered these screenings for years and that she feels proud of what it represents.
"Society is working really hard to make sure everybody can feel included, no matter the background you come from," Ayres said.
Another family, the Lamsons, told ABC12 it meant a lot to see a show where they wouldn't be judged.
"It was really nice. We didn't have to worry about... what people thought, or people watching, or worry about having to keep him quiet," said husband and wife Adam and Amy.
Bedford said Jerod didn't focus on the screen much, but she's proud of him for coming and being brave.
"Overall it was a good movie. And he was there and he stayed through the whole movie," said Bedford.
Multiple theaters across Mid-Michigan offer these screenings, including the NCG Chain, EMagine of Birch Run, AMC10 in Saginaw, and Celebration Cinema in Mt. Pleasant.