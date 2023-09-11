September is Suicide Prevention Month

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - It's a time to cast a spotlight on hope, working to erase stigma, and promoting self-care. This month is Suicide Prevention Month and yesterday marked the start of National Suicide Prevention Week.
The Department of Veterans Affairs and the Ad Council have released new public service advertisements as part of their ongoing national campaign:
"Don't Wait. Reach Out" which first launched in 2021.
The new P-S-As were informed by extensive research with Veterans and feature a diverse range of Veterans reflecting on the difficulties of asking for support.
"So one of my suggestions to anyone is really connect with veterans just reach out to them."
Wendy Schultz, A Suicide Prevention Program Manager, says the VA has taken a clinical and public health approach meaning they have started a universal screening process, checking in with every veteran, at least once a year.
The 2020 stats show 44,298 U.S. adults died in 2020 by suicide.
This included 6,146 Veteran suicides.
Schultz says the suicide prevention team at the VA in Saginaw has grown from 2 to 10 members in the past 3 years, so by finding someone similar, who can relate to past trauma, and share in the struggles can help.
"And one of the huge protective factors for suicide prevention, is engaging them with other veterans. We have a peer-support specialist on our team, and we are seeing great progress and great significant with that," explained Schultz.
But community support and being trained is also a resource.
Barb Smith, the Director at Barb Smith Suicide Resource and Response lost her brother, John to suicide, when she was 18-years-old.
"A defeat, a defeat to be honest with you."
Smith has dedicated her life to helping others not go through that tragedy.
She says connections right now are lacking, that's why there was a proclamation signed by Michigan's governor for this week's topic of suicide prevention training.
"Anyone listening - if you have not had a training, you have a responsibility to take a training. This will teach you how to respond and do it in a safe way," said Smith.
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is by your side — always free, always confidential, and available 24/7.