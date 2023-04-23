 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Seven-year-old whose legs were amputated inspires kindness

  • 0

A mid-michigan boy's journey of losing both of his legs following an illness... is inspiring others.. and spreading kindness

A Mid-Michigan boy's journey of losing both of his legs following an illness is inspiring others and spreading kindness.

We've been telling you about Kaden Stevenson for several weeks now.

The seven-year-old had to have both his legs amputated following a bacterial infection from strep and the flu.

Since then, the community has been rallying around Kaden.

The latest to join the fight is the Double Dragon Martial Arts School where Kaden was a student.

You can Keep the kindness going! Send Kaden some encouraging words.

Letters can be sent to P.O. Box 662 in Grand Blanc.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you