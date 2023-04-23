Seven-year-old whose legs were amputated inspires kindness

A Mid-Michigan boy's journey of losing both of his legs following an illness is inspiring others and spreading kindness.
We've been telling you about Kaden Stevenson for several weeks now.
The seven-year-old had to have both his legs amputated following a bacterial infection from strep and the flu.
Since then, the community has been rallying around Kaden.
The latest to join the fight is the Double Dragon Martial Arts School where Kaden was a student.
You can Keep the kindness going! Send Kaden some encouraging words.
Letters can be sent to P.O. Box 662 in Grand Blanc.