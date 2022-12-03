Several law enforcement agencies respond to possible barricaded suspect in Caro

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - Caro police responded to a felonious assault Saturday afternoon which led to several law enforcement agencies being call to assist in a possible barricaded suspect.
According to a post on its Facebook page, Caro police responded to the assault around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Congress Street south of State Street.
During the investigation, additional resources were requested, including from the Tuscola Sheriff's Department, DNR Conservation Officer, Michigan State Police, including members of MSP's canine unit, aviation unit and the State Police Emergency Support Team.
Once law enforcement officers were able to gain entry into the home, the suspect was gone. Police say it appears he left on foot and may have fled the area with another family member. He is not considered a threat to the public.
The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.