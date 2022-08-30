 Skip to main content
Severe storms leaves 300,000 Michigan homes and businesses without power

Consumers Energy Outage Map

The Consumers Energy Outage Map.

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Severe weather left 300,000 homes and businesses in Michigan without electricity. 

Consumers Energy said it restored power to 40,000 customers overnight after the storms on Monday. The utility said more than 350 crews would be working on repairs on Tuesday. 

In Mid-Michigan, severe storms packing winds as high as 70 mph blew through the region. In Genesee County, large outages were reported Tuesday morning in communities including Davison, Linden and Fenton. 

In some cases, the Consumers Energy Outage Map showed power was expected to be restored by Wednesday morning.

DTE showed close to 250,000 customers were without power Tuesday morning with the Thumb being mostly unaffected. To see the DTE outage map, click here.

