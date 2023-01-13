Sexual assault suspect was a long-time teacher, volunteer in the North Huron schools

KINDE, Mich. (WJRT) - A small mid-Michigan community stunned tonight after a beloved former teacher was charged with sexual assault.
92-year-old David Winston was a teacher in the North Huron school district in the Kinde area for more than three decades.
He volunteered after that.
But as we first told you at 6 yesterday, he's charged with criminal sexual conduct related to alleged incidents that happened in the 1990's.
The alleged victim is in his mid-thirties now and attended North Huron High School through his freshman year.
It appears he made some of these accusations against the former teacher about seven years ago, but this is still coming as a shock to a number of people in Huron County.
"Totally flabbergasted, I could not believe that he was accused of this because I have known "Doc" Winston since the early 70's," says Kevin Wiley.
Wiley owns The Pasta House in Kinde and is a school board member for the North Huron Schools. One of his former teacher's was David Winston, a man he knows as Doc.
"I was on the verge of not graduating, and he helped me out after school and ended up getting my diploma on schedule and I can't thank the man enough," says Wiley.
But this week, the 92-year-old Winston was charged following a Michigan State Police investigation with one count of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree, the victim allegedly under the age of 13.
"These assaults are alleged to have happened at defendant's residence," says Huron County Prosecutor Tim Rutkowski.
Rutkowski says the alleged victim first approached police about the incidents in 2015.
"There was additional information that was requested to be provided and that was not provided until 2022," says Rutkowski.
ABC 12 News has confirmed Bad Axe Police investigated a complaint that Winston was a victim of extortion attempt in 2015, but there were no criminal charges.
Not only is the science wing of the North Huron school named for Winston, the school's athlete-of-the-year is an award in Winston's name.
Back at The Pasta House, Wiley says his former teacher is one of the nicest people he has ever met.
"During the summer months, he had a swimming pool at his house where parents and the kids go all go over and swim," says Wiley.
Rutkowski knows the criminal charge will be difficult for some to believe.
"We ensure we have the requisite amount of evidence before we file any type of criminal complaint, and we did that in this case," Rutkowski says.
Winston lives in an assisted living facility now and is out on bond.
Michigan State Police is requesting anyone with information on this case to give them a call.