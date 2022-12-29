Sharmel Teague's family talking prior to sentencing in Family Dollar employee murder

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three weeks before sentencing family members of Sharmel Teague, one of the three people convicted in the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard, are talking for the first time.
May 1st, 2020 Sharmel Teague went to a Family Dollar store in downtown Flint with her daughter Brya Bishop. It was supposed to be a happy occasion, to shop for Brya’s new apartment. The day ended with one man dead, three others facing life behind bars and countless other lives shattered.
In the days, weeks, months and countless court proceedings, Sharmel’s older sister has supported her from a far. Living out of state, she relies on phone conversations to stay connected.
“I try to keep her uplifted in the Lord,” said Sharmel’s sister “Net”. “I tell her to stay in her bible, and she says she sees no way out. She confesses her innocence.”
In November, Sharmel Teague, her husband Larry Teague and her son, Ramonyea Bishop were convicted of first degree murder and felony firearm for the May shooting death of Family Dollar employee Calvin “Duper” Munerlyn. Prosecutors say an altercation between Munerlyn and Sharmel Teague escalated with Sharmel being assaulted. Her husband Larry and son Ramonyea returned to the store to confront him, which ended with Ramonyea shooting Munerlyn in the head, killing him.
“We do offer peace, and we offer comfort to the Munerlyn family, but that day was not supposed to happen that way,” says Sharmel’s sister Net. (ABC 12 is not using her full name out of safety concerns.)
Sharmel’s family believes since the shooting, she’s been portrayed as a cold-hearted killer. They believe she didn’t orchestrate the events which lead to Munerlyn’s death and they want the public to know she is a mother and grandmother who loves her family.
“If she is guilty of anything, it’s of loving her family,” said Net. “We knew that a punishment had to be enforced, but we didn’t think it would be so harsh. We just beg for leniency.”
Sharmel Teague, her husband Larry Teague and her son Ramonyea Bishop are scheduled to be sentenced January 17th. All three face life behind bars.