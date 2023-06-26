'She was a beautiful soul': Victims of Saginaw block party gunfire remembered

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - New horrifying details of that Saginaw street party where two people were killed, and we are learning more tonight about the victims.
Its estimated there were 500 people were in the area of 4th and Johnson in Saginaw, when gunshots rang out in the early morning hours of Saturday.
Thirteen other people were injured, either by gunfire or being hit by cars.
Lataysha Whitson was with family members at the party when they tried to escape the gunfire, but she was hit by a vehicle and she tried to save her Aunt Pamela, who was shot and struck by a few vehicles as well.
"We were getting to leave actually, and they started shooting," says Whitson.
She has a dislocated elbow and abrasions to her head following the 'Freaknik' party that was organized out of the Lansing area.
Police were aware of the party.
It began at Unity Park on Saginaw's northside, with police dispersing the crowd there and at other locations, and it ended up at 4th and Johnson.
Lataysha was at that location with family members, including her Aunt, Pamela Whitson when they heard the gunshots and tried to escape.
"A pick-up truck just came through and hit me, because I had her arm, hit my arm and flipped me to the other side of the street, I hit my head on a curb," says Lataysha.
Police say Pamela was hit by the gunfire and Lataysha says she was hit by a few vehicles.
"She was stuck under the tire and it was just dragging her down the street," says Lataysha.
Pamela died from her injuries.
"She fed everyone, she was a beautiful soul," Lataysha says.
"Out of nowhere I heard gunshots, I started running like a dog was chasing me, hopping fences, I think I kicked someone, I'm not going to lie," says Ahmad Myles.
He was in the vicinity of the party and heard the gunshots. His friend, 19-year-old Ryan Clemons was killed.
"That was one of your closest friends, I know Ryan my whole life," says Myles.
Police say as they tried to break up the party, people became hostile, officers retreated and were about to attempt to disperse the party again when the gunfire began.
"I already knew, since when the police left, there was going to be something, I already knew," says Myles.
The search for the shooting suspects continues.
Saginaw Police have been dealing with this issue of these large blocks parties this summer and in past summers.
Organizers could face charges for lacking necessary permits for these parties.