Shelter of Flint hosts winter fundraising walk

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Shelter of Flint is organizing the Coldest Night of the Year Walk, a winter fundraising walk to aid the homeless, hungry, and hurting in Genesee County.
The event takes place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Bentley Community Schools' campus in Burton, with a 2km or 5km route.
The Shelter aims to raise $20,000 with 150 walkers and 20 teams expected to join.
All funds raised will benefit Shelter of Flint's clients.
The organization has been serving the community for 40 years.