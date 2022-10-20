Sheriff: 18-year-old among suspects in child predator sting

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said an 18-year-old man was among six people arrested in a child sex predator sting.

The cases stem from a Genesee County Sheriff's Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST) investigation.

Sheriff Chris Swanson took to social media overnight to give an update on the charges of the men accused of looking to have sex with underage kids.

According to investigators, the suspects range in age from 18 to 70 years old. Two of the men were arrested as part of an operation with Huron County.

Swanson said the 18-year-old Genesee County high school student showed up to the sting with $13,000 in counterfeit money.

The sheriff urged parents to be vigilant as social media continues to play a role in children's lives.

Investigators plan to release more details on the sting operation in the coming days.