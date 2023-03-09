Sheriff and fire chiefs propose budget to save county hazmat team

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Genesee County has as many as 10 hazardous material spills every year.
They're handled by the County Mazmat Team. But dwindling funding means they're turning to the Genesee County Board of Commissioners for support.
The Genesee County Association of Fire Chiefs is asking for nearly $25 thousand to keep them going.
Sheriff Chris Swanson said it was formed after 9/11 when Homeland Security offered grants across the country.
"When the buildings collapsed, it wasn't a rescue and recovery. It was also hazardous materials. There was asbestos everywhere. And so that funding was massive in those early years," Swanson explained.
As the years went on, those grants dried up and other grants got more competitive.
The Fire Chiefs Association told ABC12 they helped cover costs, but the team needs more than they can give.
"Without having that, we'd have to wait for those assets to come in from other counties," said Swanson.
He and the chiefs proposed a budget to the Board of Commissioners on Wednesday.
It's for $24,600 dollars, covering "equipment, re-certification, vehicles, training. It's also for hazardous material purchases of new and updated equipment," according to Swanson.
Swanson and the chiefs say the commissioners seemed receptive to their plan.
But if they turn it down, Swanson said he'll look for other avenues.
"Because you have to have a Genesee County Hazmat Team," he said.
Swanson's office says they're still setting a date for their next meeting with the commissioners.