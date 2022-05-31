Sheriff: Midland County man arrested after firing a shotgun during standoff

ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Isabella County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing several charges after he forced his way into a home and fired a shotgun during a standoff with police.
Deputies said it happened Monday morning after the man approached a homeowner on North Lakeside Trail and asked if he had a car or gun. When the homeowner said no, investigators said the man forced his way into the home. The sheriff's department said the homeowner then left the house and called 911.
Several law enforcement agencies were called out as deputies spoke with the man. Investigators said a multi-jurisdictional negotiator and emergency services team was also dispatched.
The sheriff's department said during the standoff, the man found a shotgun inside the home and fired rounds. It said the suspect also fired the gun out of a window.
Deputies said the man eventually came out of the home without the gun. They said the suspect then began to run around the front yard, and a K9 was released to help stop him.
According to the sheriff's office, the 30-year-old suspect from Midland County is facing several charges including home invasion, felon in possession of a firearm, and parole absconder. It said he was treated at the scene for a minor injury from a dog bite.
It was the man's second reported run-in with law enforcement this week. Deputies said he also approached a home on Sunday and said he was running from police and had taken methamphetamine. He later ran off from deputies.
The sheriff's office said the man could face additional charges.