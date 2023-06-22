Sheriff: Two people found dead Tuesday from an apparent drug overdose

FREMONT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Two people were found dead in their home on Tuesday of what appears to be a drug overdose, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff's Office.
Just before 8 p.m., deputies responded to a house on North Lake Rd. in Fremont Township for a report of two deceased persons.
According to the Sheriff's Office, a family friend had stopped by as they had not had contact with their friends in a while and they found the couple.
Mayville Rescue assisted deputies on scene and the Medical Examiner's Office was contacted. The Sheriff's Office adds the couple was deceased for "some time." An initial indication makes deputies believe a drug overdose was involved.
An autopsy was planned by the Medical Examiner's Office.
No other information has been released.