Sheriff: Two people shot at school graduation near Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJRT) - Deputies are looking for suspects after two people were shot at a high school near Grand Rapids.
They said people in two cars shot at each other Thursday night after an alternative school's graduation ceremony at East Kentwood High School on Kalamazoo Ave SE in Kentwood.
Investigators said the 16-year-old boy and 40-year-old woman who were shot were bystanders. They said both victims are expected to recover.
Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said she's concerned about the rise in violence in the area.
"Communities keep communities safe. So, we need to make sure we all work together to bring it to resolution and get all the information we can about this case so that we can do it quickly, thoroughly, and effectively."