Shiawassee clerk swamped with extra work after two township clerks resign

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Across Mid-Michigan, clerks saying they've never seen anything like it.
The Shiawassee County Clerk's office is playing catch-up after the resignation of township clerks in Rush and Woodhull left them to take on the extra work.
With barely over two weeks to primaries- there's a lot to balance. The Shiawassee Clerk said it's been an incredibly busy month. She barely had time for an interview Friday- and has been to Woodhull's office daily to lend a hand where she can.
Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson said its taken a lot of work to provide continuity of service for Rush and Woodhall Townships- but she's proud of what her small office has managed to accomplish.
"There's no lull. Things are goin out as soon as they're requested and we have things out within the 24 hour period," she explained
One of the biggest changes for her: becoming a mentor figure to the new hires who've never dealt with so much at once.
"Making sure they're just keeping a steady pace. Don't feel rush when people are coming in. Look at the paperwork that's been received," she said.
Wilson added her team is handling the pressure well, even in the face of a laundry list of electoral paperwork.
"We are still receiving things for write-in candidacies. For declaration of intent from precinct delegates... We have candidacy filing taking place for school boards right now for November," she said.
But if people want to make it easier for the team on election day, she says there's one thing they can do.
"Just making sure you're voting in the right location, really. That's probably the biggest thing workers go through," Wilson explained.>
ABC12 asked the clerks of Genesee, Lapeer, Bay, and Saginaw Counties if they're having any issues. All said the process is running smoothly for them.