Shiawassee County bridge destroyed in fire

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office warned drivers after a weekend fire destroyed a bridge.
It happened Saturday morning at the Newberry Road wooden railroad trestle bridge over the Canadian National Railway line.
Investigators asked drivers to avoid the area as firefighters put out the flames.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
The sheriff's office asked the community to call in tips to 989-720-TIPS.
