Shiawassee County man sentenced to life in prison in killing, mutilation

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY (WJRT) - A Shiawassee County man will be in prison for the rest of his life after killing a man and mutilating his body.

Mark Latunski was sentenced Thursday morning after admitting he murdered 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek.

Latunski met Bacon through a dating app in 2019. Prosecutors said Latunski planned to kill Bacon after they agreed to meet on Christmas Eve.

Bacon's body was found dismembered in Latunski's Bennington Township home days after Christmas.

Latunski admitted to the murder back in September.

With his life sentence, he will have no chance of parole.