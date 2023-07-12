Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office reopens cold case 31 years later

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - After more than three decades, a Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office is hoping to help a family find answers in a Mid-Michigan cold case.
"I just don't understand why anybody would want to kill him and put him out in the field," said Herbert Leach, father of victim, Matthew Leach.
Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office is hoping to answer that for Matthew Leach's father and bring forth new leads in the mysterious death of the 22- year-old.
Sheriff Doug Chapman is making it known that reopening this cold case 31 years later is a challenge, but the department isn't giving up.
"We are looking and doing everything we can to solve this case, so the family has closure," said Sheriff Doug Chapman.
Matthew Leach was last seen alive between 10 and 11 p.m. on July 24, 1992 at the now closed Colonial Coney Island on Corunna Road in Flint. Officials say he was meeting with an ex-girlfriend and reportedly walked away from her.
He was last seen wearing a white shirt with Camel's Logo "Joe Cool," designer jeans and black cowboy boots with silver colored toe tips.
7 days later, his body was found with multiple injuries by hunters in a secluded wooded area near M-21 and Reed Road in Venice Township.
Evidence is being re-evaluated, so anyone with information who did not provide or previously lied, would not be in any trouble for coming forward.
"The family has agreed to give a 4 thousand dollar reward for information leading to arrest and conviction," said Chapman.
6 sheriffs in the past have been in charge of solving this homicide. However, there's been a set of challenges. Detective Mark Pendergraff - who is known for solving cold cases like the 1973 murder of Dawn Magyar in Michigan - holds the new set of eyes on the unsolved Leach homicide investigation.
"The problem with cold cases is unless you have someone dedicated to working the case, it's very hard to work a cold case when you have your current cases and new cases coming in. It's hard to find the time, so that was the benefit of hiring me to work this case only," said Pendergraff.
Although Leach's murderer hasn't been yet brought to justice, his family wants him to be remembered as a loving sibling, a loving father and loving son.
"He hasn't been forgotten," said Herbert Leach.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office and Detective Mark Pendergraff, at 989-743-3411 option 3.