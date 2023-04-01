 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Michigan...

Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County.

Tittabawassee River At Midland affecting Midland and Saginaw
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Impact...Water reaches the bottom of the Davison Road bridge
and will begin to dam up against it. Flooding of some homes
occurs just upstream of the Lippincott Blvd bridge.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new housing project

  • Updated
  • 0
Owosso family to receive new Habitat for Humanity home

OWOSSO, Mich.  (WJRT) - For the first time since 2005, Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity kicked off construction for the first of six homes to be built in Owosso.

For the family on the receiving end, it was a day of overwhelming gratitude.  "We never thought this would be possible, here we are.  It's like a big weight has been lifted," said Brian Wilhelm.

In 2019, the organization won a local competition raising almost $45,000 to help fund the project.

With the help of volunteers, Habitat for Humanity has built thousands of homes across America.  Ben Fredrick's family was on the receiving end and now he's volunteering to help build the Wilhelm's home.

"It feels like coming full circle," said Fredrick.  "The home was a defining moment for my family, it brought us stability."

The organization hopes to build six homes in the area over the next few years.  They need volunteers to get the projects over the finish line.

"We need volunteers, skilled and unskilled.  It doesn't matter if you ever held a hammer.  When you come to a site, we will teach you what to do," said Carmen Mora, Executive Director for Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity.

If you are interested in volunteering, contact the Restore shop in Owosso, 989-720-1494.

Recommended for you