Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new housing project

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - For the first time since 2005, Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity kicked off construction for the first of six homes to be built in Owosso.
For the family on the receiving end, it was a day of overwhelming gratitude. "We never thought this would be possible, here we are. It's like a big weight has been lifted," said Brian Wilhelm.
In 2019, the organization won a local competition raising almost $45,000 to help fund the project.
With the help of volunteers, Habitat for Humanity has built thousands of homes across America. Ben Fredrick's family was on the receiving end and now he's volunteering to help build the Wilhelm's home.
"It feels like coming full circle," said Fredrick. "The home was a defining moment for my family, it brought us stability."
The organization hopes to build six homes in the area over the next few years. They need volunteers to get the projects over the finish line.
"We need volunteers, skilled and unskilled. It doesn't matter if you ever held a hammer. When you come to a site, we will teach you what to do," said Carmen Mora, Executive Director for Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity.
If you are interested in volunteering, contact the Restore shop in Owosso, 989-720-1494.