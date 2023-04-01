Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on new housing project

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan... Kearsley Creek Near Davison affecting Genesee County. Tittabawassee River At Midland affecting Midland and Saginaw Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Kearsley Creek Near Davison. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 10.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.2 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Impact...Water reaches the bottom of the Davison Road bridge and will begin to dam up against it. Flooding of some homes occurs just upstream of the Lippincott Blvd bridge. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&