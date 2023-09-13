Shiawassee Land Bank begins first demo project with Lennon bank

LENNON, Mich. (WJRT) - Although it's one of the village's oldest buildings, Lennon residents believe it was time to bid farewell to the old bank.
"To see it go like this? It's a little bittersweet, but on the other hand I love the thought of some new businesses coming into town. These buildings have been empty for a long time," said Trustee Dave Campbell.
"It's sad they're being torn down, but happy that, hopefully something will replace it and make the community that much better," remarked resident Don Austin.
That idea of a fresh start brought many villagers out to see the bank and its neighboring supermarket demolished.
There was even a cake for the occasion.
The demolition is funded by a grant from the Shiawassee County Land Bank and serves as their first-ever blight elimination project.
"It's good for the neighbors, it will leave space for-- hopefully a future business will be replacing the old buildings that were not functionable," said Land Bank Chair Julie Sorenson.
She told ABC12 the project is a big accomplishment for the Land Bank, which was founded less than two years ago.
Sorenson added that they have big plans for the future, including more blight elimination and affordable housing.
In the meantime, the people of Lennon are brainstorming what to put on the property.
"Grocery store, a bank of some kind, doctors, dental offices, anything like that," Campbell speculated.
Shiawassee's grants were possible through first-round funding from the state of Michigan.
Applications for the fourth round open in October.