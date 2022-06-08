 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Simone Biles, other women seek $1 billion-plus from FBI over Nassar sexual abuse

  • Updated
  • 0
Larry Nassar victims seek $130M in claims, accuse FBI of turning 'blind eye' to abuse allegations

Thirteen sexual assault victims of disgraced former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar on April 21 filed claims against the FBI totaling $130 million.

 Scott Olson/Getty Images

DETROIT (AP) - Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and dozens of other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar are seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop the former sports doctor.

There’s no dispute that FBI agents in 2015 knew that Nassar was accused of assaulting gymnasts. But the agents failed to act, leaving Nassar free to continue to target young women and girls for more than a year.

Individual lawsuits could follow the tort claims filed Wednesday. Claimants include Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, all Olympic gold medalists.

An email seeking comment was sent to the FBI. In remarks to Congress last year, FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged major mistakes.

Nassar, who is a former Michigan State University sports doctor, is serving life sentences for child pornography possession and molesting young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you