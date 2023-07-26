Simulated plane crash in Saginaw Bay aims to prep first responders if a tragedy occurs

Bay City, Mich. (WJRT) - A mock plane crash on the Saginaw River is helping prepare first responders in the event of such a tragedy.
The scenario-based training consisting of a simulated plane crash and search and rescue effort with agencies from all across the state was held at the mouth of the Saginaw Bay -- with a goal of preparing for the unthinkable.
"The body can't go where the mind hasn't been so if we don't prepare for these things then we won't know how we're going to respond in a real-life scenario," Lieutenant Ben Latocki of the Bay County Sheriff's Department said.
Nearly 20 different agencies from around the state gathered fir the first training of its kind in Bay County and the largest mutual aid response dive group in Michigan and one of the largest in the country.
"The Saginaw Bay, we have a lot of coastline and there's a lot of water," Latocki said.
Latocki headed up the training, which consisted of a simulated crash with a fake plane made of PVC provided by the southeast Michigan dive group, as well as search and rescue of artificial bodies which are actually gumby suits.
"The divers are going to have to use sonar, search techniques, eventually they'll be lift-bagging and bringing up simulated airplane debris," Sergeant Brian Burwell of the Oakland County Sheriff's Department said.
ABC12 went out on one of the boats into 10 feet of water and it took divers just a few minutes to locate the first of 22 artificial victims.
Each one was assigned an ailment from the simulated plane crash.
"The fire department will go out, recover a victim from the water, bring them back to shore and then over to our medical area where they will be triaged and treated by firefighters, paramedics and we have a couple ER doctors on scene today," Latocki said.
Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham says the training will also help with other types of emergencies and the key is collaboration.
"Here on the river on the Saginaw Bay we get our share of boating accidents, missing people, drownings, etc. Just to have this and have the effort with all the sheriff's and the state and federal agencies working together is a big part of what today's about," Cunningham said.