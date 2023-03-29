 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Single vehicle accident in Shiawassee County under investigation

  • Updated
  • 0

An unlicensed, 15-year-old driver and a 14-year-old passenger were traveling south of Shaftsburg Road near Braden Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon.

An unlicensed, 15-year-old driver and a 14-year-old passenger were traveling south of Shaftsburg Road near Braden Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Shiawassee County accident

Shiawassee County accident

The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled. The driver was transported to Sparrow Hospital with serious injuries and the passenger received minor injuries.

This incident remains under investigation.

Recommended for you