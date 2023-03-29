Single vehicle accident in Shiawassee County under investigation

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday afternoon.
An unlicensed, 15-year-old driver and a 14-year-old passenger were traveling south of Shaftsburg Road near Braden Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle.
The vehicle went off the roadway and rolled. The driver was transported to Sparrow Hospital with serious injuries and the passenger received minor injuries.
This incident remains under investigation.