...BURSTS OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS REMAIN FOCUSED ALONG AND
NEAR THE I-69 CORRIDOR DURING LATE EVENING...

WEATHER...

* Bursts of snow showers moving in from Lake Michigan progress
along and near the I-69 corridor during late evening, including
the Owosso, Flint, Lapeer, and Port Huron areas.

* Snow accumulations of up to 1 inch are expected with localized
2 inch totals possible from 930 PM to 100 AM.

IMPACTS...

* Visibility reduced to near a half mile at times.

* Hazardous travel conditions due to low visibility and snow
covered roads.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the variable;
driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra travel;
time.;


* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Slick roadways cause crashes on Mid-Michigan roadways

  Updated
  • 0

Slick roads cause multiple accidents across Mid-Michigan

GENESEE COUNTY, MICH.  (WJRT) - Emergency crews were busy Thursday evening responding to multiple accidents due to slick roadways.

Drivers tell ABC 12, the snowy, wet roadways caught them off guard.  Dawn Gornall was on her way back to Kentucky when she ended up in a ditch.

"It just started fishtailing, and I lost control." said Gornall.  "It was flurrying, and I think it was black ice.'

Road crews were out salting area highways, while first responders dashed from one call to another.  And more winter weather is on its way.

ABC 12's weather team is tracking another round of snow for Friday and into the weekend.

Drivers are urged to use caution while out on the roadways and to slow down and allow for extra travel time.

