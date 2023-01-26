Slick roadways cause crashes on Mid-Michigan roadways

Weather Alert

...BURSTS OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS REMAIN FOCUSED ALONG AND NEAR THE I-69 CORRIDOR DURING LATE EVENING... WEATHER... * Bursts of snow showers moving in from Lake Michigan progress along and near the I-69 corridor during late evening, including the Owosso, Flint, Lapeer, and Port Huron areas. * Snow accumulations of up to 1 inch are expected with localized 2 inch totals possible from 930 PM to 100 AM. IMPACTS... * Visibility reduced to near a half mile at times. * Hazardous travel conditions due to low visibility and snow covered roads. && PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...; * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the variable; driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra travel; time.; * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP