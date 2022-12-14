Snow plowing companies hoping for a snowy winter to boost bottom line

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Area snow plowing businesses are hoping for a lot of snow this year to help boost their bottom line.
Jay Hogg with Hogg landscaping and snow plowing says his business took a hit this past summer due to high gas prices and inflation. “We need snow, the more snow the better. That’s how we make our living,” Hogg told ABC 12.
When winter weather is in the forecast, he pays close attention to the radar so he can get his crews on the road. “We meet up, look at the weather radar, we slay ok, if it’s two to three inches of snow, which most of the time is in the middle of the night, so we will go out at 2:00 am. We work 24/7,” Hogg told ABC 12.
Hogg tells ABC 12, one of his biggest challenges has been finding good employees. He is paying top dollar to retain them. “When I find employees that show up, I take care of them. Customers want prices from six years ago, but with higher wages, gas prices and other costs, we are trying to navigate it all.”
Hogg is still taking on new customers for the upcoming winter season and he is always looking for good employees.