Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the east
with gusts up to 41 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds most likely to occur between 2
AM and 6 AM Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Snow plowing companies hoping for a snowy winter to boost bottom line

  Updated
  • 0

FLINT, Mich.  (WJRT) -  Area snow plowing businesses are hoping for a lot of snow this year to help boost their bottom line.  

Jay Hogg with Hogg landscaping and snow plowing says his business took a hit this past summer due to high gas prices and inflation.  “We need snow, the more snow the better.  That’s how we make our living,” Hogg told ABC 12.

When winter weather is in the forecast, he pays close attention to the radar so he can get his crews on the road.  “We meet up, look at  the weather radar, we slay ok, if it’s two to three inches of snow, which most of the time is in the middle of the night, so we will go out at 2:00 am.  We work 24/7,” Hogg told ABC 12.

Hogg tells ABC 12, one of his biggest challenges has been finding good employees.  He is paying top dollar to retain them.  “When I find employees that show up, I take care of them.  Customers want prices from six years ago, but with higher wages, gas prices and other costs, we are trying to navigate it all.”

Hogg is still taking on new customers for the upcoming winter season and he is always looking for good employees.

