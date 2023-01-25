Snowfall prompts around 80 Mid-Michigan school closures

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The school closings list continued to grow Wednesday morning because of snowfall.
The cancelations came on a Stormtracker 12 Weather Alert Day.
There were about 80 closures reported to our newsroom by 8:30.
Among the cancelations were Grand Blanc, Flint, and Davison schools.
A Winter Weather Advisory was issued from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. for Genesee, Shiawassee, Lapeer, and Livingston counties.
Drivers were told to expect slippery road conditions on morning and evening commutes.
The advisory said the area would see 4 - 6 inches of snowfall, with the heaviest expected between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
