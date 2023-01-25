 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS
MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and Livingston Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will spread northward over the into
the I-69 corridor by around 7 am resulting in just enough snow
accumulation for hazardous driving conditions during the morning
commute. Snow will then steadily increase coverage and
intensity with the peak of the heaviest snowfall rates between
10 AM and 4 PM Wednesday. Travel conditions will deteriorate
considerably during the afternoon into the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Snowfall prompts around 80 Mid-Michigan school closures

  • 0
Snow in Genesee County

Snow in Flushing Township in Genesee County.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The school closings list continued to grow Wednesday morning because of snowfall.

The cancelations came on a Stormtracker 12 Weather Alert Day.

There were about 80 closures reported to our newsroom by 8:30. 

Among the cancelations were Grand Blanc, Flint, and Davison schools. 

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued from 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. for Genesee, Shiawassee, Lapeer, and Livingston counties. 

Drivers were told to expect slippery road conditions on morning and evening commutes.

The advisory said the area would see 4 - 6 inches of snowfall, with the heaviest expected between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Click here for the latest conditions from the Stormtracker 12 Weather Team.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Tags

Recommended for you