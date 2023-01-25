Snowfall prompts around 80 Mid-Michigan school closures

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and Livingston Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will spread northward over the into the I-69 corridor by around 7 am resulting in just enough snow accumulation for hazardous driving conditions during the morning commute. Snow will then steadily increase coverage and intensity with the peak of the heaviest snowfall rates between 10 AM and 4 PM Wednesday. Travel conditions will deteriorate considerably during the afternoon into the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&