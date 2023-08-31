So far, so good for a new policing strategy in downtown Flint

The University of Michigan Flint public safety department and the city of Flint are several months into a new policing model that aims to curb crime before it happens.
It is part of a new strategy unveiled recently by the University of Michigan Flint's Public Safety Department known as problem-oriented policing.
It is concentrated in the downtown Flint area and a few surrounding streets.
The problem oriented policing strategy was deployed in early spring.
"You know, so far, we are where we wanted to be with the deployment of this initiative, said Chief Ray Hall, Director of Public Safety, University of Michigan Flint.
Under the initiative the University of Michigan Flint police department helps patrol the downtown Flint area beyond their campus. Chief Hall says the department plays a small role.
"We are doing a small part," he said. The chief gives the credit to the Flint Police Department. "Make no mistake about it the heavy lift comes from the Flint PD and the City of Flint," he said.
The university provided data from March 1 through August 31. It showed where the U of M Flint Public Safety Department has made several dozen arrests and provided more than 1300 business checks, among other enforcements.
But, Hall said that's not how they are measuring success.
"You see from the data it is just not about enforcement. That's not how we are measuring our success," he said.
Chief Hall said it is the feed back from the community and the "serve" part of the protect and serve oath is where success is being measured. Hall said the expressions of surprise and gratitude on the faces of the people who have made service calls for police tells the real story.
"When somebody and their battery dies downtown and we say oh we can jump that. and you know their expression and just "you are going to do what"?" Or when someone calls because they have locked their keys in their car, or has a flat tire and needs air or help to change the tire. Hall said his officers have done all of it and their service is a big part of the success of problem oriented policing.
The chief also said it is helping to close some relationship gaps in the community.
"Those types of interactions is how you build community," said Chief Hall.
"And, that is getting to the noble part of policing in our assertion and of course the foundation of problem oriented policing. Relationships matter, community matters. It is a win-win across the board," he said.
Hall said he and his officers have been pleasantly surprised by the the community support for the program. "It is heartwarming and has boosted the morale of our officers.