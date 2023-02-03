Solicitation for murder charges against East Tawas councilman are dismissed

IOSCO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Prosecutors dropped charges against an East Tawas city councilman accused of hiring a hitman after a key witness died.
Investigators say Michael Mooney offered to pay Daniel Blackhawk to kill Blackhawk's step-mother and half brother so he could inherit a hefty sum from his father.
Blackhawk, who lived in Georgia, testified on Zoom during a preliminary hearing last October about the allegations against Mooney. But Mooney stipulated that Blackhawk's remote testimony could only be used for that hearing.
Blackhawk died of natural causes just before Christmas, which left prosecutors with a difficult decision of whether to continue the case without a star witness or drop the charges.
Arenac County Prosecutor Curt Broughton, who was appointed special prosecutor in the case, signed an order dismissing the case. That means the two solicitation of murder charges against Mooney are dropped.
"I think the situation was, that it was a tough case to begin with, because it was all about the credibility of Daniel Blackhawk," said Mike Nichols, the attorney representing Mooney.
Broughton said the case against Mooney may have proceeded if Blackhawk had testified in person during the preliminary hearing, because he would have been allowed to use the testimony.
Courts across the country began utilizing Zoom during the pandemic. Blackhawk was allowed to testify remotely because he lived in Georgia and traveling to Michigan would have brought a costly expense.
Nichols said Mooney is relieved the case has been dismissed, but now he wants to clear his name entirely.
"It will always be something that haunts him in a sense, who is whispering behind my back that I tried to have somebody killed, and that is really unfortunate," Nichols said.
The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning Mooney could be charged again. But Nichols said that would be unlikely due to Blackhawk's death.